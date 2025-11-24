Melania Trump welcomes NCTA’s 2025 ‘Grand Champion’ Christmas Tree to WH: ‘It will be beautiful!’

First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree outside the North Portico of the White House on November 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:12 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official 2025 White House Christmas tree, a 25-foot concolor fir from a Michigan-based tree farm, to the North Portico of the White House — celebrating the start of the holiday season and her second go-around as First Lady since President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The tree, selected as the National Christmas Tree Association’s (NCTA) “Grand Champion” in July this year, the first from Michigan since 1985, will be displayed in the Blue Room as the centerpiece of the holiday decorations.

Since 1966, the official White House Christmas tree has been presented each year by a member of the NCTA for display in the Blue Room. The tradition begins with a nationwide competition organized by the NCTA, where growers first compete at state and regional levels, with winners advancing to the national contest. There, a panel of industry experts, association members, and others select the Grand Champion grower, who earns the honor of supplying the White House tree — the highest recognition in the Christmas tree industry.

This year’s 25-foot concolor fir from Korson’s Tree Farms represents the latest chapter in a tradition now in its 59th year.

On Monday, the First Lady beamed with joy as the magnificent, towering Christmas tree arrived in grand style — being pulled in on a classic horse-drawn carriage, instantly igniting the holiday spirit in everyone gathered around.

While dressed in a long white coat, red gloves and plaid Manolo Blahnik heels, Melania told reporters, “It will be beautiful! We are going to plan.”

However, the First Lady has yet to reveal what the theme for this year’s White House Christmas will be.

During Trump’s first term, the themes Melania implemented were Time-Honored Traditions (2017), American Treasures (2018), The Spirit of America (2019), and America the Beautiful (2020).

