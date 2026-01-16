Melania Trump: Use AI to ‘unlock’ imagination, but never ‘let it replace your personal intelligence’

First lady Melania Trump participates in calls to US service members on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a speech encouraging America’s youth to use artificial intelligence to enhance creativity, education and career development, while cautioning against relying on it as a substitute for independent thinking.

As part of Friday’s event with the video call service Zoom, titled “Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders,” Trump proclaimed that the current “age of imagination is a new era powered by artificial intelligence.”

“History reminds us that curiosity is the driving force behind every great achievement,” said the first lady. “The world’s greatest minds – our writers, architects, scientists, and painters – all had endless interest about human nature, and they all questioned that which was yet to be answered.” “Artificial intelligence is changing today’s world, and your curiosity should serve as a driving force,” she stated.

Trump praised artificial intelligence (AI) for providing students the tools needed to bring a variety of creative visions to life, from fashion and music to art. She emphasized that ambitious students must harness their imagination and think critically by asking the right questions.

“I encourage you to be stubbornly curious,” said Trump. “Think outside the box and question everything.”

The first lady emphasized that AI, which can potentially open up a world of opportunities for those willing to harness it, should be used as a tool to enhance one’s thinking, rather than replace one’s thinking. It must be used to “unlock new parts” of one’s imagination, not stifle it.

“We must remember, although artificial intelligence can generate images and information, only humans can generate meaning and purpose,” Trump stated.

She closed with a warning that while AI can generate content, such as images, it can’t replace human sensibilities.

“Lead with your ideas, stay sharp, but remember: Never surrender your thinking to AI,” Trump stated.

“Choose to let your imagination drive your intellectual progress, but never use AI as a quick solution. Be intellectually honest with yourself. Use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence.” “Knowledge is power,” the first lady concluded. “Nobody can take it from you.”

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second administration, the first lady has pushed for the U.S. to explore how AI can boost education.

In September, she hosted a meeting in Washington D.C. with the U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and the U.S. Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios to discuss responsible ways to use the rapidly developing technology.

