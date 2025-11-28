Melania Trump unveils new production company ahead of upcoming movie

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump smiles as she boards the plane to depart from Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:36 AM – Friday, November 28, 2025

Along with a new movie on the way, First Lady Melania Trump has announced her next business venture: her own production company.

On Friday, the First Lady posted the exciting announcement to social media.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company,” she wrote. “MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

The post also included a video, which revealed what appears to be the logo for Muse Films. The title of the production company is significant to the First Lady — as her Secret Service “code name” is “Muse.”

The film, “MELANIA,” scheduled for a global theatrical release on January 30, 2026, is a documentary focusing on her roles in the White House. It’s unclear if Muse Films is directly involved with the documentary’s production.

Trump said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that the project would delve deeper into her responsibilities — providing a glimpse into her private life. Promotional materials have also indicated that the film will cover the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Amazon acquired licensing rights for the film for a reported $40 million, which is one of the largest known licensing deals for a political documentary. It will later debut on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, after its theatrical run.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news, shortly after the deal was leaked to the public, saying that Melania is expected to earn $28 million from the project.

In March, Amazon also announced that Prime Video would be streaming “The Apprentice,” the reality television show hosted by President Donald Trump from 2004 to 2017.

