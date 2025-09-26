Melania Trump unveils new collection of ‘Celebrating America’ Christmas ornaments

(Background) First lady Melania Trump. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) / (R) Photo via: usamemorabilia.com)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:11 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled a new collection of Christmas ornaments, each proudly celebrating the United States of America — just in time before the holiday season.

The “Celebrating America” line, launched on Thursday, features “limited-edition, handcrafted Christmas ornaments” made of enamel and brass that range from $75 to $90.

So far, there are 6 ornaments total. Half of the designs feature iconic American landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty. One ornament has a stars-and-striped “USA” design, while another features the modern American Flag and the Betsy Ross flag.

Finally, the most expensive ornament design is “The American Star.”

Each ornament is engraved with Melania’s signature, being “proudly handcrafted in the United States.” The collection is “designed to celebrate America and the upcoming 250th anniversary.”

“I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments,” the First Lady said in a statement. “This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans.”

On the same day as Melania’s ornament launch, the president’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, debuted her own line of merchandise: a collection of sweatshirts featuring her initials and signature, each priced at $130.

