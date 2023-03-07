Melania Trump supports women’s suffrage monument bill

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a roundtable on sickle cell disease in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:49 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Former First Lady Melania Trump expressed support for a monument honoring the women’s suffrage campaign on the National Mall on Tuesday.

The former First Lady tweeted to her over two million followers.

According to Trump, the monument would “tell the unique, moving and powerful stories of women throughout American history.”

This comes just in time for Women’s History Month. The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act (H.R. 1318) was brought to the House floor by Representatives Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Debbie Lesko (R-Alaska) last week.

The legislation would “authorize the location of a monument on the National Mall to commemorate and honor the women’s suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.”

First Ladies Dr. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter serve as honorary co-chairs of the bipartisan group, the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation. The organization is spearheading the drive to establish a monument honoring women on the National Mall.

The organization seeks change by establishing a national monument “to commemorate women’s fight for the vote and honor the pioneers of the early American movement for women’s equality.”

Back in December of 2020, 45th President Donald Trump signed a bill permitting an outdoor suffragist memorial. However, an act of Congress is necessary to secure a space for its installation on the National Mall.