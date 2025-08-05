Melania Trump opens applications for volunteers and performers to celebrate Christmas at the WH

US First Lady Melania Trump receives the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:55 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump is inviting volunteers to help decorate and performers to showcase their talents at the White House this holiday season.

The White House released a statement on Monday from the first lady’s office to announce that it is now accepting applications for volunteers to “help celebrate the holiday season at the People’s House,” inviting “Americans from every U.S. state and territory” who are 18 years of age or older.

The decorating team will assist the first lady from Monday, November 24th, through Sunday, November 30th, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Melania Trump’s office is also seeking volunteer performers, like choirs and bands, to apply as a group for the Christmas season. Those who would like to “showcase their talents” may perform during holiday open houses at the White House throughout the month of December.

The White House’s press release online included links to both applications with additional details for anyone interested.

The first lady made headlines back during President Donald Trump’s first term for her holiday decorations. Over the years, she has received mixed reviews for her styling of the White House. While her 2017 theme of “Time-Honored Traditions” was praised by House Beautiful as “simply magical,” some critics referred to her red trees in the East Colonnade as “spooky.”

The president, however, objected to criticisms of his wife’s holiday decorations after his first presidential term.

“She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations,” Trump said in 2021 at First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. “And I remember she made these magnificent red trees and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white.’”

The president went on to explain that when the media didn’t like the white trees, he suggested green to be “more traditional,” which the media also didn’t seem to appreciate.

“But I’ll tell you what,” Trump ultimately concluded, “she’s loved all over, and she’s got a tremendous heart.”

Following Trump’s presidential win in 2024, many online shared their excitement over seeing Melania’s holiday decorations again. Those who want an earlier sneak peek might consider applying as a volunteer decorator.

The White House directed any questions to [email protected]

