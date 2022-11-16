Melania Trump: I support my husband’s White House bid

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Former First Lady Melania Trump praised her husband’s bid for the White House and supports his decision to run again.



In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Melania said that she believes Trump will return America to peace, love, and prosperity during his second term.

In addition, the Trump administration’s achievements has had a great effect on all Americans.



On Tuesday night, the 45th President announced his 2024 presidential campaign from his Mar-a-Lago estate, pledging to return the country to law-and-order and economic success.



