Melania Trump hails progress in reunification of Ukrainian children

First Lady Melania Trump announced that seven Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families amid the ongoing war with Russia.

In a statement on Thursday, the White House welcomed the progress in the First Lady’s family reunification initiative.

“My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering,” the first lady declared.

She also thanked both Russia and Ukraine for their “persistent diplomacy.”

“Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase,” she stated. Advertisement “In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability.”

Six boys and one girl have reportedly been returned to their families in the latest efforts.

The First Lady has made it a top priority to repatriate children lost or abducted in Ukraine’s war with Russia, as roughly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents due to the over three-year-long war.

In October, the First Lady announced that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin kept an “open channel of communication regarding the welfare” of children who have been impacted by the conflict.

At the time of the announcement, eight children had been returned over a 24-hour period.

“As First Lady, this is an important initiative for me,” Trump said. “It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact. My ongoing mission is twofold: To optimize a transparent free-flow exchange of health-related information surrounding all children who have fell victim to this war, and to facilitate the regular communication of children with their families until each individual returns home.” “Given the dangers of traversing this war-torn region, their safe return requires coordinated assistance,” she noted. “This remains an ongoing effort. Plans are already underway to reunify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children.”

This is the most recent development in Melania’s vision for peace and stability for children in the region, which the First Lady outlined in a letter to Putin in August.

“Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter,” the First Lady wrote at the time. “In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself.”

