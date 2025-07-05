Melania joins Trump in doing his signature dance as they celebrate Fourth of July at WH

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House on July 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Independence Day celebrations come a day after the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which he signed earlier in the day. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:18 AM – Saturday, July 5, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump commemorated the Fourth of July, which coincided with the signing of President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” by performing her husband’s famous dance on the White House balcony.

Melania appeared to imitate her husband’s iconic “Trump dance” on the White House balcony on Friday evening, as the couple watched an Independence Day fireworks display over the nation’s capital.

The “Trump Dance” consists of the commander in chief repeatedly moving his fits up and down swaying his hips, frequently to tunes played at many of his campaign rallies, such as “Y.M.C.A.”

The couple was also seen sharing a sweet moment of love while watching the fireworks.

Trump commemorated America’s 249th Independence Day by signing his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 218-214, ultimately sending the legislation to President Trump’s desk for a final signature.

The bill includes the permanent extension of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, funding to ensure the security of the border, funding for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, eliminating tax on tips and overtime, and repeals the Biden administration’s clean energy tax credits, among others.

