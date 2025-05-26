Melania issues heartfelt social media post on Memorial Day: ‘Let us not only mount their loss but also celebrate their bravery’

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:23 PM – Monday, May 26, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump issued a somber but uplifting social media post on Memorial Day, honoring the United States’ fallen service members.

The first lady attached a black and white image of herself holding flowers at a cemetery on a rainy day.

“As we remember our heroes, let us not only mourn their loss but also celebrate their bravery. Each life lost serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for our rights and the values we hold dear. #MemorialDay,” she wrote. Advertisement

The first lady’s social media post followed after President Donald Trump issued a Memorial Day post of his own, slamming former Democrat President Joe Biden for allowing millions of illegal aliens to enter the country.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE, THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAN ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE,” Trump wrote.

“AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN – ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY,” he continued.

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The president also took shots at Biden during his Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery — while paying tribute to U.S. service members.

“We certainly know what we owe to them,” Trump stated. “Their valor gave us the freest, greatest, and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the earth, a republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years.”

“Who would let that happen?” Trump questioned. “People pouring through our border unchecked. People doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss. But the republic is now doing so very well.”

President Trump moved on to recognize three notable service members who passed away while in the line of duty.

Air Force SMSgt. Elroy Harworth, Army Cpl. Ryan C. McGhee, and Navy CTTC Shannon M. Kent were all publicly recognized.

“These warriors picked up the mantle of duty and service, knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others,” Trump stated. “They asked nothing. They gave everything. And we owe them everything and much, much more.”

“Thank you for giving America the brightest light in your lives,” Trump told the families of the servicemembers. “It’s what you’ve done. We will never ever forget our fallen heroes, and we will never forget our debt to you.”

