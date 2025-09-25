Megyn Kelly slams liberal student who argued President Trump’s ‘rhetoric’ led to Kirk’s assassination

Political commentator and journalist Megyn Kelly speaks (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:40 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

At a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at Virginia Tech, a liberal student asked conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly why she supports a president who “contributed to the rhetoric” in which “Charlie Kirk was killed” — prompting Kelly to push back, explaining why the student’s reasoning is flawed.

On Wednesday, Kelly clashed with students during the second Turning Point USA event since Kirk’s assassination, held at Virginia Tech, where she engaged them in debate reminiscent of Kirk’s own signature style.

At one point during the event, one of the students asked Kelly: “Why do you support a president who contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend Charlie Kirk killed? We saw his rally recently, he said, ‘I hate my enemies.’” Kelly quickly responded, arguing that the assertion that Trump’s rhetoric led to the Kirk shooting “is a blatant lie, it’s a defamatory blaspheme and it’s inappropriate in this setting.”

The student then tried to clarify his point, attempting to soften his accusation, but Kelly remained unyielding — cutting through his explanation with sharp rebuttals that left little room for compromise.

“Well then, you have no point. Then your point is utterly empty. ‘Contributing to the atmosphere?’ Let’s just be clear, this guy was motivated by leftist ideology,” Kelly clapped back, resulting in a roar of applause from the audience. “We know it from the bullet casings, we know it from the Utah governor, we know it from his own mother,” she continued.

The accused assassination suspect, Tyler Robinson, inscribed AntiFa messaging on the ammunition, and he purportedly murdered Kirk since he had “had enough of his hatred,” according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

AntiFa is a far-left group described by the administration “as a Terrorist Threat. Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law. It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals.”

Kelly also addressed the student’s criticism of President Trump over his comments during Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Sunday.

“The president of the United States made a joke at the Charlie Kirk memorial, which was funny and self-deprecating. It was on the heels of Erika Kirk saying she, in an extraordinary moment, forgave her husband’s killer,” she said. “And by the way, Trump has every right to loathe his enemies. They tried to put him in jail for the rest of his life. Tried to bankrupt him. Tried to put his family in jail. And they tried to kill him,” Kelly added.

In the wake of Kirk’s murder, several of his friends and conservative commentators are set to continue his mission of speaking on college campuses, as his widow, Erika Kirk, has confirmed that the fall campus tour will continue. Several prominent speakers will engage with students across the nation on behalf of Turning Point USA, including Tucker Carlson, Michael Knowles, Vivek Ramaswamy, Glenn Beck, and more.

The next stop is set to take place on September 30th at Utah State University, featuring conservative commentator Alex Clark, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), former Utah representative Jason Chaffetz, and Utah GOP Governor Spencer Cox.

