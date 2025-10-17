Megyn Kelly: If AOC runs for president ‘I might run’

U.S. journalist Megyn Kelly speaks during an “American Comeback Tour” stop hosted by Turning Point USA at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, on September 24, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves a House Democratic caucus meeting at the Capitol on September 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly said that she would be willing to run for president to block any White House bids from United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On her podcast and radio show, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” on Thursday, Kelly remarked, “Eff that woman.”

Kelly began the episode by reviewing a town hall held by Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), better known by her initials, AOC, and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT.), where the congresswoman was asked why the right’s social media messaging is more effective than the left’s.

AOC said that conservatives are “very clear” online about their position that “women are inferior” and that “LGBTQ Americans are subhuman.”

“And they are able to radicalize and target and exploit a generation of young boys in particular away from healthy masculinity and into a insecure masculinity that requires the domination of others who are poorer, browner, darker, or a different gender than them,” AOC stated. Advertisement “There was indeed one party that radicalized today’s young men, and it was yours, madam,” Kelly responded. “It was yours who blamed them for literally everything just because they were born and born male. The nerve,” she said. “Your side demonized them at every turn and laughed when they ever dared to express any actual pain at the circumstances that they were forced into through no fault of their own. You are absolutely disgusting to now try to turn it around and say it is the Republican party.”

Kelly then addressed the claim that Republicans treat transgender individuals as “subhuman.”

She continued, “It’s your side, your side that wants to take nontrans, perfectly healthy children who may be going through normal emotional distress and literally give them double mastectomies so that you can feel better about who you are.” “The Republicans are standing up for minors who deserve to have adequate and healthy sexual function when they get older,” Kelly insisted. “Who deserve to breastfeed their children. Who deserve to have children and not be sterilized at age 14 by puberty blockers.”

The conservative commentator and former Fox News host told the congresswoman that she could “take a seat on lecturing the right half of the country on the demonization of so-called trans people.”

Kelly attempted to take “deep breaths,” then noted the swirling rumors that AOC might make a presidential bid in the 2028 cycle.

“If she runs for president, I might run. Honestly, I’ll find my way into the ticket somehow,” she said. “There’s no way this person can run for president or be president. No, no, no, no, no.”

