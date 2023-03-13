McConnell discharged from hospital

(Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 4:43 PM – Monday, March 13, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from a hospital following a fall which led to a concussion and a rib fracture.

On Monday, McConnell’s Communications Director David Popp released a statement.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” Popp said.

Popp stated that the Republican will be heading to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp said.

According to his aide, although the 81-year-old’s length of therapy will ultimately be determined by his physicians, this can range “anywhere from a week to two weeks.”

McConnell’s hospitalization came after he suffered a “minor rib fracture” during a fall at a Wednesday evening dinner after a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him.

Since 2007, he has led the Senate Republicans. Earlier this year, McConnell broke the record for the longest tenure of any party leader in Senate history.