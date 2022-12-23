McConnell criticizes ‘diminished’ Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), as they hold a meeting about tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, September 5, 2017. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:37 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

Former President Donald J. Trump was largely criticized by the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell (R-Ky.) had stated that he will not be supporting Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

The Senate leader insisted that the party should focus on “actively looking for quality candidates” to promote in the 2024 primaries.

Many Republicans have spoken out about their desire for a different Republican nominee in the next election, as they believe that Trump should not rerun for office.

“We can do a better job with less potential interference,” McConnell said.

On Wednesday, McConnell was interviewed by NBC News.

“Here’s what I think has changed: I think the former president’s political clout has diminished,” he said.

Independent and swing voters had a significant impact on the outcome of the 2022 midterms. Many of those voters did not hold the Republican Party in high regards due to some of Trump’s actions.

McConnell stated that he did not do much campaigning for the November midterms. He had simply assumed that the former president’s presence was significant enough. He accused the 45th president of being solely responsible for the Republican’s underperformance.

The politician claimed that the party’s performance had been “fatal” in Arizona, New Hampshire and Georgia. McConnell emphasized that Republicans had underperformed in “every state”. This included the red state of Ohio, which Republicans narrowly won.

“We lost support that we needed among Independents and moderate Republicans, primarily related to the view they had of us as a party. Largely made by the former president, that we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos,” McConnell said.

The Senate Minority leader was found issuing some of the sharpest criticism about the former president Donald Trump which has increased the tension between the two GOP leaders. However, requests for reaction from Trump’s spokesperson went unanswered.

