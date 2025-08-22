Maxwell: ‘I do not believe’ Epstein ‘died by suicide’

Ghislane Maxwell with an unidentified male companion attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:47 PM –Friday, August 22, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has released hours-long transcripts from Ghislaine Maxwell’s two-day interview, in which she recounted her past relationship with the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

She is still the only individual to have been both civilly held liable and criminally convicted for the disgraced financier’s crimes.

On Friday, after growing speculation on whether or not it would be released to the public, the DOJ released the highly anticipated transcripts.

Advertisement

Spanning hundreds of pages and accompanied by newly released audio recordings, the transcripts reveal Maxwell’s responses to some of the world’s most sought-after questions, including whether a client list detailing visitors to Epstein’s notorious island “existed,” whether she believed her former colleague and lover committed suicide, and whether President Donald Trump ever visited the island.

In the interview, Maxwell vehemently denied that Epstein had any sort of “client list,” maintaining that he did not have a stockpile or black book of “blackmail” material against prominent associates of Epstein.

“There is no list,” Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “I’m not aware of any blackmail. I never heard that. I never saw it, and I never imagined it.”

“This is one man. He’s not some — they’ve made him into this,” she continued. “He’s not that interesting. He’s a disgusting guy who did terrible things to young kids.”

Over the course of the interview, she was also asked about a variety of officials who had known back-and-forth contact with Epstein. A name that was often brought up was former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump.

Maxwell stated that she first met Trump around 1990, when her father owned the New York Daily News. She noted that her father was “friendly with him and liked him very much,” and also had a favorable view of Trump’s first wife, Ivana, who shared Czech heritage with him.

Trump “was always very cordial and very kind to me,” she stated. Maxwell added that she never witnessed him in any “inappropriate setting.”

“I actually never saw the President in any type of ‘massage’ setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” Maxwell said.

Epstein and the future president essentially met because the men were both in the same Palm Beach social circle, she noted. However, their relationship was eventually tarnished due to the late financier and sex trafficker being indicted for soliciting prostitution in 2006.

One prominent figure photographed on Epstein’s jet was former Democrat President Bill Clinton. Multiple images from the early 2000s show the 42nd president aboard the plane, during a period when Epstein was still trafficking underage women.

“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s friend,” Maxwell emphasized when asked about the former president. “President Clinton liked me, and we got along terribly well. But I never saw that warmth with Mr. Epstein.”

When Blanche asked if the Clintons ever conducted business transactions with the disgraced financer, Maxwell had a calculated answer.

“I don’t know the answer to that strictly, because, I was – I was part of the beginning process of the Clinton Global Initiative. And that was something that I helped with and that was me, and Epstein may have helped me help them.”

Epstein was discovered dead on the floor of his jail cell inside of the federal Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC) in 2019. While his death was officially ruled a suicide, Maxwell expressed doubt.

“I do not believe he died by suicide, no,” she said when asked about his death.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her part in helping Epstein traffic teenage girls. Federal prosecutors in New York said Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14. Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!