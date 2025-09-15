Maurene Comey sues Trump admin. over her firing: ‘Despite her exemplary performance’

(Background) Maurene Comey, Assistant U.S. Attorney and prosecutor, arrives at the Federal courthouse on May 21, 2025. (Photo via: Getty/Reuters/Brendan McDermid) / (R) Author James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:16 PM – Monday, September 15, 2025

Former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017, filed a lawsuit against the GOP administration on Monday, claiming her July dismissal was “without cause, without advance notice, and without an opportunity to contest it.”

Comey, the daughter of the disgruntled former FBI director, had been involved in high-profile prosecutions, including those of Sean “Diddy” Combs, former Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The lawsuit argues that the GOP administration offered “no legitimate explanation” for terminating Comey after nearly a decade of service in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, suggesting the move was motivated by her father.

Advertisement

“Despite her exemplary performance, Ms. Comey was abruptly fired on July 16, 2025, the day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked her to take the lead on a major public corruption case and just three months after her latest receipt of an ‘Outstanding’ review,” the filing states. “Defendants did not identify any cause or provide Ms. Comey any due process for her removal. She simply received an email with an attachment stating that she was being terminated ‘[p]ursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States.’”

The suit also recounts a conversation with then-interim U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, who visited Comey shortly after she learned of her firing. When she asked why she was being terminated, Clayton allegedly said: “All I can say is it came from Washington. I can’t tell you anything else.”

The lawsuit also claims that after Comey’s removal, conservative activist Laura Loomer “targeted” Comey on social media, urging that she and her husband be “FIRED from the DOJ immediately.” However, according to the suit, Comey’s husband, Lucas Issacharoff, had “voluntarily resigned” from the Department of Justice in May anyway.

Following her ouster, Comey sent a letter to colleagues, warning: “If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain. Do not let that happen. Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.”

Named as defendants in the suit are the Department of Justice, the Executive Office of the President, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, among others.

Comey is seeking reinstatement to her position and back pay.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!