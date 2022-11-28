Mauna Loa Volcano erupts on Big Island in Hawaii

In this aerial photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Mauna Loa volcano is seen erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift Zone on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:18 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

The world’s oldest volcano has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years. Mauna Loa is believed to have erupted 33 times in total since 1843.

On Monday, the U.S Geological Survey announced that the lava flows coming from Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii have been contained to the volcano’s summit area.

The Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth gave citizens an update.

“Nobody is in danger at this time,” Roth said. “We’re not evacuating anybody. Our team is on full alert and is prepared to respond to whatever situation may arise as a result of the Mauna Loa eruption.”

The shield volcano began erupting on Sunday, sending ash and debris into the air. Due to this, several airlines’ operations have been affected. However, the lava is believed to be moving in the best possible direction, which is away from the communities.

According to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, there are no current threats to inhabited areas. The nearby residents that could potentially face lava flows have been urged to review their evacuation plans.

Talmadge Magno, a Civil Defense Administrator, spoke out about how the Island was prepared for the event.