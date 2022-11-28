Mauna Loa Volcano erupts on Big Island in Hawaii

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:18 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022
The world’s oldest volcano has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years. Mauna Loa is believed to have erupted 33 times in total since 1843.
On Monday, the U.S Geological Survey announced that the lava flows coming from Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii have been contained to the volcano’s summit area.
The Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth gave citizens an update.
“Nobody is in danger at this time,” Roth said. “We’re not evacuating anybody. Our team is on full alert and is prepared to respond to whatever situation may arise as a result of the Mauna Loa eruption.”
The shield volcano began erupting on Sunday, sending ash and debris into the air. Due to this, several airlines’ operations have been affected. However, the lava is believed to be moving in the best possible direction, which is away from the communities.
According to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, there are no current threats to inhabited areas. The nearby residents that could potentially face lava flows have been urged to review their evacuation plans.
Talmadge Magno, a Civil Defense Administrator, spoke out about how the Island was prepared for the event.
“If the volcano gets to the point of starting to threaten communities, we’ll do announcements and follow up with plans we have taken to the communities,“ Magno said. “We were way overdue for a Mauna Loa eruption. We are prepared.”