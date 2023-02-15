Matt Gaetz charges removed

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a business meeting prior to a hearing on U.S. southern border security on Capitol Hill, February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

5:04 PM PT – Wednesday, February 15, 2023

After an extensive investigation into claims of sex trafficking, the Justice Department has decided not to press charges against Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

The Department of Justice has informed Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) counsel that their investigation is complete and that he will not be charged with any crimes, according to a statement from the congressman’s office.

Since March 2021, the Florida representative has been under investigation. It was alleged by the New York Times that he hired a 17-year-old girl to travel with him while also having a sexual relationship with her.

In response, Gaetz took to social media and claimed to be a victim of an “organized criminal extortion” and he stated the investigation was a farce.

“Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter,” Gaetz said.

Former DOJ employee David McGee was name dropped as an extortionist.

“My father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation,” Gaetz said.

The Florida congressman has made demands for the DOJ to make the “tapes” public.