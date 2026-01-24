Massive storm sweeps across U.S., cancelling tens of thousands of flights

A Southwest flight takes off at Nashville International Airport as snow falls on January 24, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:55 AM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

More than 11,500 flights across the United States were abruptly canceled as a massive storm swept the nation on Saturday. Much of the country faces large amounts of snow, blocking major roadways and knocking out power for days.

About 140 million Americans — over 40% of the country’s population — are threatened by the storm stretching from New Mexico to New England. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning about widespread heavy snow and a band of ice from East Texas to North Carolina.

“What really makes this storm unique is, just following this storm, it’s just going to get so cold,” said Allison Santorelli, a meteorologist with the (NWS). “The snow and the ice will be very, very slow to melt and won’t be going away anytime soon, and that’s going to hinder any recovery efforts.”

Every flight at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City was called off, and all Sunday morning flights were also canceled. Officials aim to resume service Sunday afternoon, as only a few Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and a handful of travelers remain inside the departures side.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advised travelers to monitor its official website for real-time airport status updates.

Forecasters predict that the impact in areas pounded by extreme snow and ice could rival that of a hurricane. More than 95,000 power outages were reported across the country Saturday morning, with 36,000 of them in Texas and 10,000 more in Virginia.

Nine states have declared a state of emergency, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing document released on Saturday. These declarations can unlock federal emergency resources. Trump approved several declarations on Friday for South Carolina and Virginia, and requests from Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia were still pending as of Saturday morning.

The storm, named Fern, has prompted at least 18 states to declare states of emergency. According to the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) map issued by the National Weather Service, major to extreme impacts are expected across the central and eastern United States through January 26th.

When the storm subsides, it will take some time to thaw out. Ice has the potential to add hundreds of pounds of pressure to power lines and branches, making them more prone to snapping, especially in intense winds.

Churches across the nation have reportedly moved Sunday services online in preparation for the harsh conditions.

President Donald Trump shared the NWS message on X, confirming that FEMA was ready to respond.

“Stay safe and stay warm!” the president said.

