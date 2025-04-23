Massive N.J. Wildfire Grows To 12,500 Acres, State Of Emergency Declared

New Jersey Forest Fire Service fire crews work to extinguish the Jones Road Fire near Lacey Township in Ocean County, New Jersey, on April 23, 2025. Some 3,000 residents were evacuated in the US state of New Jersey after a wildfire exploded in size, scorching thousands of acres and threatening hundreds of structures, the state’s fire service said on April 22. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)



Abril Elfi

5:37 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has surged to 12,500 acres since igniting on Tuesday, prompting mass evacuations, damaging structures, and forcing the closure of a major highway.

The wildfire spread quickly across the Greenwood Forest Management Area, located south of Toms River which is said to be stated amid dry conditions, wind gusts, and highly flammable pine forest vegetation.

First spotted from the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower near Barnegat Township at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the fire initially covered just 10 to 20 acres.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, by Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 40% contained as of 4 p.m. ET. Officials anticipate full containment by the weekend, with around 100 firefighters working both on the ground and in the air. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said the blaze could become the largest wildfire in the state in the past 20 years and praised the efforts of the firefighters.

“Thanks to the incredible, heroic work of the good men and women of our fire service, homes and lives have been saved and we truly averted a major disaster,” he said.

He also stated that thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Despite improving conditions, the fire continued to threaten 18 structures along County Route 532, which remained closed. One commercial structure has been destroyed, and several cabins and other buildings have been damaged, according to state officials.

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in Ocean County on Wednesday morning, allowing for more resources to combat the fire. Evacuation orders, both mandatory and voluntary, were issued to more than 5,000 residents as flames closed in on homes across Ocean and Lacey Townships.

A fire-related power outage left at least 25,000 people without electricity.

Chief Bill Donnelly of the Forest Fire Service noted that 2025 has already seen 662 wildfires burning over 16,500 acres—far above last year’s numbers for the same period, which included just 310 fires and 315 acres burned.

“New Jersey has some of the most volatile wildland fuels in the entire country,” Donnelly said. “These pine barrens are just like having napalm spread across the ground.”

Although evacuation orders have since been lifted, officials warned that the fire risk remains high due to ongoing drought conditions and a lack of rainfall.

As firefighters continue to battle the blaze, officials urge residents to stay alert and prepared, as dry conditions could continue to fuel wildfires throughout the region.

