Massachusetts Suspect Charged In Alleged Attempt To Assassinate Cabinet Member Nominee

A member of the Capitol police walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021 before the start of former US president Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial. - The US Senate gavels in Tuesday on Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, with his defense team decrying it as a "brazen political act" of retribution and Democratic prosecutors arguing that the ex-president wilfully incited a violent insurrection. The House of Representatives impeached him last month over his role in the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and his trial -- the first of a former president -- will feature the Senate's 100 members sitting as jurors.Trump's legal team Monday denounced the case as unconstitutional, calling it "absurd" to hold the former president responsible for the violence. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Stock Image (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
11:07 AM – Saturday, May 10, 2025

A Massachusetts suspect has been charged after being accused of attempting to assassinate a cabinet nominee. 

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ryan Michael English, 24, was arrested in January after allegedly attempting to bring a knife and two improvised Molotov cocktails into the Capitol in an attempt assassinate then-Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent during his nomination. 

English was charged on Thursday with attempting to assassinate a cabinet member nominee and possessing a dangerous weapon on Capitol premises.

Prosecutors alleged that English had originally planned to kill House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and was inspired by United HealthCare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione.

According to preliminary criminal filings, English approached a U.S. Capitol Police officer on January 27th and allegedly said, “I’d like to turn myself in.” 

Court documents stated that English claimed to have two Molotov cocktails and two knives and indicated his intent to “kill Scott Bessent.” 

According to federal authorities, English left his home in Massachusetts and traveled to Washington with the goal of killing Hegseth, whom the suspect referred to as a “Nazi,” and Johnson, as well as burning down the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think center near the White House.

During a search of English’s jacket, Capitol Police officers discovered a folding knife, two homemade incendiary devices constructed of vodka bottles with a gray cloth affixed to the top in one pocket and a lighter in the other pocket. 

English had an initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!