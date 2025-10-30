Massachusetts gov. aide charged with drug trafficking after police found 46 lbs of cocaine

(Background) Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (L-Top) LaMar Cook, Western Massachusetts liaison for Governor Maura Healey; Massachusetts Governor’s Office

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

7:30 AM – Thursday, October 30, 2025

Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey’s former staffer, LaMar Cook, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after cocaine deliveries were intercepted, allegedly headed to Cook’s workplace.

Cook, 45, has been the director of Healy’s Western Massachusetts office since April 2023. He previously served on the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management Board. He also ran unsuccessfully for Springfield City Council in 2015 and for School Committee in 2017.

On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held without bail. He was also charged with illegally owning a firearm and ammunition.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said that she fired Cook immediately upon hearing of his arrest.

“The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust,” the spokesperson said. “This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.” Advertisement

According to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Massachusetts State Police seized two packages of cocaine that were to be delivered to him at a state government building on Dwight Street, often nicknamed “the little state house.”

The first package found on October 10th amounted to 13 kilograms (over 28 lbs). The second, on Saturday, held 8 kilograms (over 17 lbs), for a total of 21 kilograms (46 lbs) of cocaine.

Cook was then arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Springfield. He was present in court on Wednesday for his arraignment, sporting a varsity-style jacket and handcuffs.

He will be held at the Hampden County House of Correction pending a “dangerousness” hearing to determine if he should be held without bail for up to 120 days.

If released after his hearing on Friday morning, Cook must fulfill a $25,000 bond set on Wednesday by Judge William Rota.

“You’ll be our guest for a few days, Mr. Cook, but you’ll have a full and complete hearing on Friday,” Rota said.

