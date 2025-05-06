Massachusetts: Dominican National Arrested, Charged With Transportation Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

(Logo via: Department of Justice – DOJ)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:55 PM – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

According to the Department of Justice, and announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, a Dominican national has been arrested and formally charged in connection with the transportation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The DOJ and U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, did not provide a photo of the suspect.

Jorge Junior Alvarez Rodriguez, 21, now faces one count of transportation of child sex abuse material.

He made an initial appearance on Monday in federal court in Boston, though the details on his court hearing have not yet been released to the press.

Nonetheless, the Monday press briefing noted that “valuable assistance was provided by Customs and Border Patrol, Boston Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Maynard of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.”

According to court documents, on May 3, 2025, Alvarez arrived at Boston Logan International Airport on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and he was referred for secondary screening.

However, during an examination of his cellular device, authorities purportedly discovered multiple files containing disturbing CSAM. Additionally, authorities allege that several of the files depicted children as young as “four to seven years old.”

“The charge of transportation of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case,” it continued.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, made the announcement on Monday.

This case is part of “Project Safe Childhood,” a nationwide initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the escalating crisis of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Spearheaded by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in collaboration with the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the program coordinates federal, state, and local efforts to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute offenders, while also working to identify and rescue victims of these crimes.

(photo via: DOJ)

