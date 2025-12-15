Massachusetts: Brian Walshe found guilty of first-degree murder following wife’s disappearance

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana’ disappearance from their home Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

1:39 PM – Monday, December 15, 2025

Brian Walshe, the 50-year-old Massachusetts native whose name made headlines after his wife’s 2023 disappearance, has been found guilty of first-degree murder based on a trail of compelling and highly incriminating evidence.

The verdict was delivered on Monday after a high‑profile trial in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Walshe was 47-years-old when he was arrested in January 2023 for the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.

39-year-old Ana went missing on Jan 1, 2023, and her employer also reported her missing a few days later, on January 4th. At the time, Brian told police that his wife had a work emergency in Washington, D.C., abruptly leaving their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day.

Ahead of the trial, Walshe pleaded guilty last month to lying to police and improperly disposing of his wife’s body. Walshe, however, still denies killing his wife — pleading not guilty to the murder charges.

Ana’s body has still not been located.

The guilty verdict came Monday morning after jurors began deliberating on Friday. Brian’s lawyers rested their case on Thursday without calling him to the stand.

During opening statements, defense attorneys working for Brian argued that he did not kill his wife, but rather, found her dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023. Brian claimed her death was “sudden and unexplained.”

Brian’s defense team also argued that he acted out of fear after discovering her unresponsive in bed.

Prosecutors stated that Brian murdered and dismembered his wife, disposing of her remains in dumpsters or other locations. Key evidence in the case came from his internet search history, which included searches such as “Best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” “Best way to dispose of a body,” and “Can you be charged with murder without a body.”

Sentencing for Walshe has been set for Wednesday.

“The defendant did not want anyone to find Ana’s body and to know how she died, so the defendant bought cutting tools at Lowe’s and Home Depot and he cut up Ana’s body — the woman that he claimed to love — and he threw her into dumpsters,” prosecutor Anne Yas said.

Security footage from a Lowe’s store on January 1, 2023, reportedly shows a man, believed to be Brian, purchasing tools and cleaning supplies. The transaction, paid for with $462 in cash, included a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, a Tyvek suit, shoe guards, rags, and other cleaning materials.

Yas described the couple’s marriage as strained, citing stress from money and Ana being away from the family due to her job in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors also argued that Ana had been involved in a romantic relationship with another man before her disappearance.

The defense acknowledged these personal dynamics, but ultimately argued they did not establish that Brian killed his wife.

Several blood stained items were recovered from nearby dumpsters, including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, and a towel littered with hairs, all with DNA linked to Ana through DNA testing. Her blood was also found in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

