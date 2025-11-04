Mass.: 2 Suspects arrested and identified following Harvard Medical School explosion

(Background) Harvard Medical School. (Photo via: hms.harvard.edu) / (L+R-Top) Surveillance footage of the two suspects from an explosion on Saturday (Photo via: Surveillance footage of two suspects from an explosion on Saturday — Harvard University Police Department)

11:29 AM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

An explosion that rattled Harvard Medical School in Boston early on Saturday morning was the result of a “prank” by two young men who have since been arrested, according to officials.

The FBI’s Boston Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 18-year-old Logan David Patterson and 20-year-old Dominick Frank Cardoza on Tuesday following the blast, which damaged a fourth-floor hallway in the Goldenson Building.

“Logan David Patterson, 18, of Plymouth, Mass.; and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, of Bourne, Mass., are each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage, by means of an explosive, the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School. The defendants were arrested this morning and will appear in federal court in Boston later today,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office — District of Massachusetts.

Students had been informed that they were allowed back at campus on Sunday following the startling explosion at Harvard Medical School. The explosion occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, and it was on the fourth floor of the Goldenson Building — which houses labs and offices for the Department of Neurobiology.

“Investigators determined that an explosive – believed to have been a large, commercial firework – detonated within a wooden locker in the fourth-floor research laboratory. Analysis of the explosive is ongoing,” the attorney’s office added. Advertisement

One officer who responded to the incident early on Saturday morning reportedly saw two suspicious individuals running from the building. Grainy photos of the individuals wearing what appeared to be sweatshirts and face coverings were also posted online by police.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional dangerous devices in their sweep of the building. Police also added that, fortunately, no one was injured in the aftermath.

“The charge of conspiracy to damage, by means of fire or an explosive, provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case,” the DOJ press release concluded.

