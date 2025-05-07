Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Breach Columbia University Library Ahead Of Finals Week

Protesters march from City College to Columbia University against the Trump administration’s policies and to demand “liberty, solidarity and accountability” from their universities in New York on April 25, 2025. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:04 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Columbia University’s library was overtaken by dozens of anti-Israel protesters as students were studying for upcoming final exams.

Videos on social media showed activists rushing past a security guard at the front entrance of the Butler Library.

After they shoved themselves through the entrance, the boisterous mob placed large signs over bookshelves, declaring the area a “liberated zone.”

Additionally, another protester could be seen holding up the name of Bassel al-Araj, a Palestinian activist accused of planning attacks against Israeli targets, who was killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a 2017 raid in the West Bank after reportedly engaging in a gunfight with Israelis.

In an emailed statement, the group proudly announces that it had “flooded” the library.

“The flood shows that as long as Columbia funds and profits from imperialist violence, the people will continue to disrupt Columbia’s profits and legitimacy. Repression breeds resistance,” the statement says.

The mob issued demands as well. Some of these include “full financial divestment from Zionist occupation, apartheid and genocide,” a boycott of “complicit institutions,” and amnesty for all students and staff “targeted” with disciplinary procedures.

The protesters could also be seen beating drums while clapping to chants of “free, free Palestine.”

The newest takeover at the Ivy League school comes just days before students take their end-of-year exams. The school’s commencement is scheduled for May 21st, after last year’s was canceled due to other protests.

