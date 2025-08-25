Maryland Democrat Gov. criticized for mismanaging ‘Crime ridden Baltimore,’ as Trump threatens to withhold federal funds

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 03: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore listens during a news conference after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on July 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden met with all of the nation’s Democratic governors, virtually or in person, in an effort to shore up support following his performance in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:02 PM – Monday, August 25, 2025

Maryland’s Democrat Governor Wes Moore was singled out by President Donald Trump on Sunday, with the U.S. Commander-in-Chief accusing him of mismanaging “an out-of-control, crime-ridden Baltimore.”

After President Trump suggested that he may enact similar federal takeovers to the one in Washington, D.C., cracking down on violent crime, Moore challenged the president to “actually come and spend time and learn about what we are doing, instead of just throwing jabs at me and jabs at the city of Baltimore.”

In a Thursday speech, Moore called out the GOP president further, stating: “I do want to be very clear – If you are not willing to be part of the solution, keep our name out of your mouth.” Advertisement “Specifically, Donald Trump. If you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth. If you are not willing to stand with our people, keep your name out of your mouth,” Moore said.

President Trump later responded to Moore’s confrontational call for him to visit Baltimore by threatening to “rethink” federal funding for the state to repair the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on March 26, 2024, after being struck by a cargo ship.

“Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I ‘walk the streets of Maryland’ with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” Trump began.

President Trump went on to praise the National Guard and the Metropolitan Police Department for securing the safety of all Americans living in Washington, D.C., as the jurisdiction has been infested with crime and homelessness for far too long due to its relaxed Democrat-led policies.

“Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing. But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly ‘walk the streets’ with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland. P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER,” he continued. “Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I’ll then see you on the streets!!! Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” Trump added.

Soon after, Moore responded to President Trump’s social media post by bestowing the disparaging nickname “President Bone Spurs.”

“President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland,” Moore wrote. “Hey Donald, can we get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”

The demeaning “President Bone Spurs” nickname was first coined by Thailand-born Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), highlighting Trump’s medical exemption from military service during the Vietnam War due to bone spurs in his heels. Bone spurs refers to bony growths on the feet that can cause pain and limit movement.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has long struggled with high crime rates, ranking as the fourth most dangerous U.S. city overall—behind only Memphis, Oakland, and St. Louis—according to FBI data cited in a 2025 U.S. News & World Report.

Baltimore also holds the nation’s fifth-highest homicide rate at 34.8 per 100,000 residents, according to an Axios analysis of FBI data.

