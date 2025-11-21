Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign Jan. 2026

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) departs her office in the Rayburn House Office Building on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:26 PM – Friday, November 21, 2025

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress, effective January 5, 2026—the day before the start of the 119th Congress.

In a video message posted to X, Greene addressed her constituents in Georgia’s 14th district and the nation, thanking supporters and reflecting on her tenure.

She cited personal and political reasons for stepping down, including a desire to focus on family and “America First” advocacy outside of Washington.

This move comes amid intense political turbulence, marking the end of a high-profile career defined by moments of controversy, loyalty to President Donald Trump, and recent efforts at rebranding.

However, on November 14th, Trump announced via Truth Social that he was “withdrawing” his “support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene,” calling her a “traitor” and accusing her of constant complaining and shifting leftward.

The president also signaled openness to backing a primary challenger against her in Georgia’s 2026 midterms.

Greene, first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, rose to prominence as a vocal MAGA advocate. Early calls for her resignation came from Democrats and activists, such as Parkland shooting survivors in 2021, who demanded she step down over her “false flag” comments about the tragedy.

However, she weathered those storms, winning re-election in 2022 and 2024 with strong support in her deeply conservative northwest Georgia district.

Tensions escalated recently when Greene clashed publicly with Trump, her longtime ally. She criticized his foreign policy travels, healthcare stances, and prior reluctance to release Jeffrey Epstein-related files —issues where she positioned herself as more ideologically “pure” on “America First” principles.

President Trump responded by rescinding his endorsement of her on November 14th.

In the weeks preceding her announcement, Greene has seemingly attempted to rebrand herself —apologizing for her “toxic” rhetoric in a November 16th CNN interview, vowing to “turn a new leaf,” and even appearing on programs hosted by former critics like “The View.”

A special election will be called to fill her seat.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

