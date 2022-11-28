Maricopa County officials meet to vote on canvass of election

A right wing activist wearing a ‘LAKE FOR GOVERNOR’ hat stands on the sidewalk in protest of the election process in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on November 14, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:08 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors met to vote on certifying the canvass of the 2022 midterms.

A meeting was held on Monday. The gathering attempted to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in the official results. The meeting was also meant to resolve discrepancies.

State election officials have threatened to sue Cochise County if the Board of Supervisors fails to approve the official vote tally, known as the canvass, by Monday.

The meeting opened with executive session and then moved to a public hearing.

One woman said she had been a Marshal in the election. She made it know that training day the tabulators were not working and on election day the machines were showing misreads. Another lady, Michelle Alford, shared her own sentiments about the situation.

“We are living in perilous times, this is a battle of good and evil,” Alford said. “You can sit. You can sit as Lords over us and I hope that anybody that’s running for position in politics would get it through their heads that when they’re elected, not Gods over us. They are, they are elected and they’re servants to us, we the People. And there will come a day, when you will sit before a higher judge. You will sit before a higher judge and you will be held accountable for your roles in what’s been going on for the deception and mocking God, with calling evil, good and good, evil.”

Monday is the deadline for six counties in Arizona, including Maricopa, to decide whether or not they will be certifying the results.