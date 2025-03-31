March Madness Final Four Features All No. 1 Seeds For First Time Since 2008  

Top Left| The Auburn Tigers (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Top Right| The Florida Gators (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Bottom Left| The Duke Blue Devils (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Bottom Right| The Houston Cougars (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

4:49 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

The March Madness final four teams have been set in a rare only No. 1 seeds match-up after Auburn beat Michigan State, taking the final spot in the semi-finals.

For the first time in 17 years, only No. 1 seeds have made it to the final four in the 2025 March Madness tournament.

This match-up last occurred in 2008, when North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA and Memphis qualified for the semifinals in San Antonio.

On Sunday, No. 1 seed Auburn beat No. 2 seed Michigan State in Atlanta, securing the last spot in the final four. Earlier that same day, No. 1 Houston beat No. 2 Tennessee in Indianapolis.

No. 1 seed Florida also secured a spot after winning their game against No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Saturday. No. 1 Duke also punched their ticket to the semi-finals that day after beating No. 2 seed Alabama.

On Saturday, April 5th, Florida and Auburn will meet in the first of the two semifinal games and will be followed by a Houston and Duke match-up.

The winner of each game will advance to the final game of the championship set to be played on Monday, April 7th.

