Manhunt underway for Stockton shooter who killed 4, injured 11 at children’s birthday party

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:47 PM – Sunday, November 30, 2025

A manhunt is underway following a mass shooting at a young child’s birthday party in Stockton, California, on Saturday evening that left four people dead, including three children.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Saturday at a banquet hall birthday party, leaving four dead and 11 wounded, according to officials.

The condition of the wounded individuals currently remains unclear.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent, the children killed during the shooting were ages 8, 9, and 14.

Brent also confirmed a 21-year-old was killed during the birthday party.

“This was a birthday party for a young child, and the fact that this happened is absolutely heartbreaking,” Brent stated on Sunday.

Brent noted that early indications “suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited,” she added.

The suspect remains at large, and detectives have yet to determine a motive for the mass shooting.

“We are doing everything possible to bring the individual that’s responsible for this to justice,” stated San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

“If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately,” Freitas added.

The FBI is also investigating the shooting, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has ordered the governor’s Office of Emergency Services to coordinate with local law enforcement.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi issued a statement, proclaiming, “This is Thanksgiving weekend. This is when families come together, celebrate, share memories, give each other love.”

“Unfortunately tonight, heaven is a little bigger with the individuals, children and adults that unfortunately did not make it,” she continued. “Stockton is better than this.”

“Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive.”

Local faith leaders planned a Sunday afternoon vigil to honor the victims and pray for the health of the remaining wounded.

