Manhattan grand jury set to go on vacation

(Photo by Alex Wong via Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 5:21 PM – Wednesday, March 29, 2023

An insider familiar with the Trump proceedings has said that the Manhattan grand jury investigating the former president’s suspected involvement in a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, is not anticipated to hear testimony in the case for another month or more, partly due to a previously scheduled break.

Any indictment of Donald Trump will now have to wait until late April at the earliest because of the vacation, though the grand jury’s schedule might change.

The panel has not been scheduled by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in recent weeks.

However, if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously scheduled pauses, it is within their right and up to District Attorney Alvin Bragg to request that the grand jury reassemble.

On Wednesday, the grand jury is not convening and is scheduled to review the evidence in a different case on Thursday, the insider said. The grand jury heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday.

The grand jury, which generally convenes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, will consider a new case on Monday and Wednesday of the next week, according to the source.

In light of the Passover holiday, it is not anticipated to convene on Thursday.

The next two weeks will be off the table, as planned when the grand jury was initially seated in January, the source added.

The Manhattan DA office’s spokesperson declined to make any further comments.

Although there is currently no set time limit for filing an indictment against Trump, there have been signs in recent weeks that the grand jury’s deliberations are about to come to a vote, particularly when prosecutors invited Trump to testify before the panel.

That usually represents one of the last actions in a criminal inquiry. Trump turned down the offer.

Investigators are looking into Trump’s alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who claimed to have had an affair with the former president in 2006, while he was married to Melania Trump.

Both the affair and any crimes connected to the money have been adamantly denied by him.

New information came out recently highlighting the fact that Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, was actually the person responsible for paying Ms. Daniels and that he has still not been reimbursed for that payment.

This implies that Cohen sent those funds of his own volition, rather than as a favor for Trump, like he originally claimed during his testimony in court.

