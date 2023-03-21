Manhattan DA issues response to GOP on possible Trump indictment

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (L) looks on as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump surrendered at the NY District Attorney’s office to face charges on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:35 AM – Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has issued a statement responding to House Republicans who had demanded that Bragg testifies before Congress.

After former President Donald Trump said that he could possibly be indicted on Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) sent a letter to Bragg.

The letter demanded that he turn over all the documents that are related to the Trump investigation. It also requested that Bragg testifies before Congress in what “appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.” The GOP also stated that Bragg’s main witness, Michael Cohen, has a “serious credibility problem.”

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former president of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” the letter said. “This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue. If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election.”

The statement released by the District Attorney’s office said that “baseless accusations” will not intimidate or deter prosecutors.

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News Digital. “In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work.”

Since Trump released the news of his possible indictment, congressional Republicans expressed support for the former president. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended Trump during the GOP conference in Orlando. He dismissed Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated, and accused Bragg of being uninterested in the rising crime in New York City.

On Saturday, the House Speaker had also announced a congressional investigation into the Manhattan DA’s office to find out if federal funds are being used for election interference.

McCarthy said that the “justice system should not be used to target political opponents,” he also went on to urge the American people to not protest if the former president was to be indicted.

