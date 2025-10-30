Man arrested with ammunition and body armor after threats to multiple synagogues in Alabama and other states

(Background) Ammunition, firearms, a backpack and body armor; Clarke County Sheriff’s Office of Alabama / (R-Top) Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker; Clarke County Sheriff’s Office of Alabama

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:52 AM – Thursday, October 30, 2025

A man accused of threatening multiple synagogues in Alabama and neighboring states has been arrested with a suitcase of ammunition and body armor.

Several agencies were informed of “credible threats of violence,” and on Tuesday, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker from Needham, Alabama.

Clarke County Sheriff’s Office of Alabama announced in a Facebook post, “ARRESTED: Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker” on Tuesday.

“Last night, likely acts of violence were averted before they happened,” the sheriff’s office said.

The agencies involved were the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the First Judicial Circuit District Attorney, and the First Judicial Circuit Special Response Team (SRT).

The SRT obtained a warrant and conducted a search of the subject’s residence, the sheriff’s office reported.

“The subject was taken into custody along with weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammo, body armor and other items related to the plans of violence,” the statement explained. “Further investigation revealed that the subject had intentions of not being taken alive and was possibly planning attacks on public figures as well.” “Because we worked together, you’re not reading about in the paper a situation where there was a mass shooting or something, and everybody’s wondering how we could have prevented it,” said DeWayne Smith, the county sheriff. “This is what happens when all the agencies work together.” The Birmingham Jewish Federation stated that “there is no credible threat to our community at this time.”

Shoemaker faces local charges of resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation involving “numerous federal agencies,” and according to the sheriff’s office, “multiple federal charges are likely.”

