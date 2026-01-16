Man arrested on federal charges for pipe bomb and death threats ahead of Vance’s Disneyland visit

(Top left): J.D. Vance gives two thumbs at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) / (Main photo): Sleeping Beauty Castle on April 26, 2021 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:16 PM – Friday, January 16, 2026

An Orange County man has been arrested on a criminal complaint after allegedly threatening to have planted pipe bombs at Disneyland ahead of Vice President JD Vance and his young family’s visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

On July 12, 2025, the same day the second family visited the resort, 22-year-old Marco Antonio Aguayo allegedly posted comments on Disney’s Instagram page claiming that pipe bombs had been planted across the park and warning that there would be “bloodshed tonight.”

The first comment he wrote read, “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for JD Vance’s arrival.” Another comment read, “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it.” A third comment read, “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”

Later that day, Secret Service agents visited Aguayo’s Anaheim home, where he surrendered his phone to law enforcement. Initially, he denied writing the comments but later admitted to posting them.

“He claimed that he intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter,” the complaint stated. “Aguauo stated he contemplated deleting the post but ultimately forgot to do so.”

In Friday’s press release, Attorney General Pam Bondi and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli expressed gratitude for law enforcement’s work and pledged to do their utmost to ensure justice is served.

“This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm,” Bondi stated. “I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest, and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice.” “We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “We are grateful the Vice President and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice.”

Aguayo is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday at the United States District Court in Santa Ana.

If convicted, Aguayo faces up to five years in federal prison.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!