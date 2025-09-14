Man arrested for trampling Charlie Kirk memorial in Phoenix, spotted in same shirt as assassin

People gather at a makeshift memorial for political activist and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 14, 2025. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:11 PM – Sunday, September 14, 2025

A man was arrested after trampling a Charlie Kirk memorial outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, wearing the same shirt as the alleged assassin during the attack.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ryder Corral, allegedly trespassed onto private property and began destroying the memorial, leading witnesses to detain the individual until officers arrived.

Social media users analyzing the video noted that Corral was wearing the same shirt as Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin who climbed onto a roof at Utah Valley University with a high-powered bolt-action rifle and fatally shot Kirk during his Turning Point USA event on Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested on Friday after his father turned him in following his confession to the murder, according to CNN.

The memorial was organized by community members to honor Kirk’s legacy and memory, which Corral was allegedly attempting to deface, as many leftists publicly celebrate the death of Kirk, a husband and father of two young children.

The local police department revealed that officers were already in the area to assist with traffic control, leading to a swift arrest.

Corral is facing numerous charges, including disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

