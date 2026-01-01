Mamdani vows to ditch the ‘rugged individualism’ of free markets and embrace the ‘warmth of collectivism’

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji smile as confetti falls after his ceremonial inauguration as mayor at City Hall, Thursday, January 1, 2026 in New York, N.Y. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:19 PM – Thursday, January 1, 2025

Newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani affirmed his plans to stick to socialism during his inauguration speech, vowing to bring “the era of big government” back.

Upon his swearing-in as New York City’s 112th mayor on Thursday, Mamdani declared his intention to replace the “rugged individualism” of free markets with the “warmth of collectivism” embodied in his proposed socialist agenda.

“I have been told that this is the occasion to reset expectations, that I should use this opportunity to encourage the people of New York to ask for little and expect even less,” Mamdani stated. “I will do no such thing. The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations.”

“I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist,” he continued. “I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.”

“As the great senator from Vermont [Bernie Sanders] once said, what’s radical is a system which gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life.”

“We will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any one of those basic necessities. Because this is a government of New York by New York and for New York,” Mamdani added.

Mamdani ran on affordability in the extremely expensive city of New York, vowing to increase taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and corporations to pay for his socialist policies, such as municipal grocery stores, free bus fares, and universal, free childcare.

The incoming New York City mayor noted that New Yorkers “expect greatness from the cooks wielding a thousand spices, from those who stride out onto Broadway stages, from our starting point guard at Madison Square Garden. … Let us demand the same from those who work in government.”

Top Democrats were in attendance for Mamdani’s inauguration, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“Thank you for inspiring our nation,” Sanders stated at the event. “Thank you for giving us, from coast to coast, the hope and the vision that we can create a government that works for all, not just the wealthy and the few, in a moment when people in America and in fact throughout the world are losing faith in democracy.”

Mayor Mamdani concluded his speech by acknowledging that there are “many who will be watching” his administration, who “want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the struggles that afflict them can be solved.”

“They want to know if it is right to hope again. So, standing together with the wind of purpose at our backs, we will do something that New Yorkers do better than anyone else. We will set an example for the world.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!