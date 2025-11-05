Mamdani taunts Trump in election victory speech, vows to fight against ICE: ‘I have four words for you: Turn the volume up’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates as he takes the stage at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:01 AM – Wednesday, November 5, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani issued a direct message to President Donald Trump in his victory speech on Tuesday, vowing to challenge the president’s policies.

Mamdani spoke to his supporters in Brooklyn after winning the NYC mayoral election, proclaiming that he will fight back against President Trump’s immigration policies.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani stated. “So, if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he boasted. “Here we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job, a single mom still waiting for the cost of groceries to go down, or anyone else with their back against the wall.” Advertisement Mamdani, NYC’s first Muslim mayor, went on to address the attacks hurled against him for his Islamic religious beliefs, proclaiming: “No more will New York City be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.” “New York City will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” Mamdani continued.

The 34-year-old Ugandan immigrant vowed to stand in the way of President Trump’s mass deportation campaign, announcing: “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani won the election with just over 50% of the vote, while Andrew Cuomo secured 41.6%. GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa secured 7.1% of the vote.

Mamdani, a self-described Democratic-socialist, ran on freezing rents for rent-stabilized units, developing city-owned grocery stores, taxpayer-funded childcare, and taxpayer-funded bus rides.

Mamdani has proposed to pay for his proposed policies by increasing taxes for “wealthy” New Yorkers, as well as corporate tax increases.

