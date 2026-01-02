Mamdani overturns executive orders protecting against antisemitism immediately upon taking office

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs executive orders with campaign volunteers during an appearance at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn on January 02, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

5:47 PM – Friday, January 2, 2026

Newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has revoked several executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams, including some that supported Israel.

In Mamdani’s (D-N.Y.) first action since his swearing in on Thursday, January 1st, he overturned orders signed by Adams (D-N.Y.) that implemented pro-Israel policies.

Adams’ Executive Order 61 recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and provided additional New York Police Department (NYPD) security to synagogues in New York City. A separate directive blocked city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel.

“On his very first day as @NYCMayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel. This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire,” the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote in an X post.

Mamdani, a Democratic-socialist born in Uganda, is the city’s first Muslim mayor and the first to be sworn in with his hand placed on the Quran.

New York City, meanwhile, has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world outside of Israel.

Last year, Adams warned that Jewish New Yorkers should be “concerned” for a New York City led by Mamdani.

Mamdani has denied accusations of antisemitism, even participating in Hanukkah celebrations in December.

He has been criticized for his refusal to condemn the term “globalize the intifada,” which is seen as a call for violence against Israel. He also had trouble calling for Hamas to lay down their arms during the war in Gaza, a hot topic throughout his mayoral campaign.

The new mayor has also warned on the campaign trail that if he won the election, he would direct the NYPD to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever visited the city. This would be pursuant to an International Criminal Court warrant accusing him of war crimes, which is not recognized by the United States.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!