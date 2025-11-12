Mamdani announces plans to speak with President Trump before taking office, calling the relationship ‘critical to the success of the city’

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign event at Dutch Kills Playground on November 03, 2025 in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:06 AM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani revealed that he plans to speak with President Donald Trump before taking office in January, proclaiming his relationship with the White House is “critical to the success of the city.”

In a Tuesday interview, Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, stated that he “will be proactive” in his attempts to dissuade the Trump administration from sending ICE agents or the National Guard to the city.

“I will be reaching out to the White House as we prepare to actually take office because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city,” he continued.

Mamdani went on to state that he is open to working together with President Trump to lower the cost of living despite philosophical differences.

“[If] President Trump wants to speak about lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries, like he ran on [in 2024], I’m there to have that conversation,” Mamdani stated. Advertisement

“I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls the city home, and that wherever there is a possibility for working together toward that end, I’m ready, and if [Trump’s policies] are to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight.”

President Trump previously stated that it would be difficult to give federal funding to New York City under Mamdani, “because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

After Mamdani won the city’s mayoral race, President Trump said he hoped Mamdani “does well” because of his love for New York City, while warning that the incoming mayor would need to be “respectful” of the federal government.

“Look, for a thousand years, communism has not worked,” Trump stated. “It’s just communism, or the concept of communism, has not worked. I tend to doubt it’s going to work this time. … It’s literally never worked.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!