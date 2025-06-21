Major U.S. cities increase alert levels after strikes on Iran

Dawn breaks over The Statue of Liberty as Manhattan and the nation struggles to contain the number of coronavirus cases on March 18, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:59 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Authorities in major United States cities are on high alert following U.S. strikes on Iran.

On Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released a statement saying they are tracking the situation.

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” NYPD said in a post on X. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.” Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) also released a similar statement.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran,” the statement said. “We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia.”

The MPD said there are no known threats to the District, but that it will increase its presence at religious institutions across the city.

Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) stated that the city is “closely monitoring any threats to public safety.”

“There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites,” Bass wrote in the post. “We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities.”

