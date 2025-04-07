Maine: AG Sues Trump Admin, Who Froze Federal Funds Over State’s Refusal To Enforce Trans Athlete Ban

U.S. President Donald Trump joined by women athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:05 PM – Monday, April 7, 2025

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for freezing federal funding over the state’s refusal to comply with President Donald Trump’s transgender athlete ban — prohibiting biological male athletes to complete with female athletes.

Last month, the U.S. Health and Human Services informed the public that Maine’s Department of Education, Maine Principals’ Association, and a high school in Maine were in violation of Title IX, due to its continued allowance of transgender athletes in female sports.

In February, a biological male who identifies as a transgender female from Maine’s Greely High School won a state championship in pole vaulting in the girls’ division — prompting more national debate on the topic while leading to investigations by federal agencies into Maine’s policy on transgender athletes.

Trump signed an executive order (EO) called “Keeping Men Out Of Women’s Sports,” in early February — working to protect and uplift female athletes from boys and men who have no issue with taking opportunities away from girls and women, in addition to having no regard for causing injury.

Despite the Democrat Party’s self-proclaimed stance as the feminist and “pro-women” party, numerous Democrat officials swiftly expressed outrage and frustration following the issuance of the executive order — all because gender dysphoric males could no longer compete athletically with females.

“The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology,” Trump stated at the time.

President Trump’s executive order also follows after a United Nations study, released last year, found that transgender athletes have won nearly 900 medals over their female competitors — attributing the statistic to the clearly obvious advantage that male athletes hold over female athletes.

“Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels which are higher than the average range for females even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity,” the study reads. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport.”

Nevertheless, Maine’s Democrat officials have vowed to defy President Trump’s executive order, while also accusing the Trump administration of “withholding funding used to feed children in schools, childcare centers, and after-school programming as well as disabled adults in congregate settings.”

“Under the banner of keeping children safe, the Trump Administration is illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed,” stated Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey. “This is just another example where no law or consequence appears to restrain the administration as it seeks capitulation to its lawlessness.”

“The President and his cabinet secretaries do not make the law and they are not above the law, and this action is necessary to remind the President that Maine will not be bullied into violating the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins has warned that Maine “must demonstrate compliance with Title IX, which protects female student athletes from having to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males,” in order to be able to “receive taxpayer dollars from USDA.”

“In addition, USDA has launched a full review of grants awarded by the Biden Administration to the Maine Department of Education. Many of these grants appear to be wasteful, redundant, or otherwise against the priorities of the Trump Administration. USDA will not stand for the Biden Administration’s bloated bureaucracy and will instead focus on a Department that is farmer-first and without a leftist social agenda,” she added.

The Department of Education gave Maine until April 11th to comply, while in the meantime, referring Maine’s noncompliance to the Justice Department.

