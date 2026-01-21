Maine: 50 arrested by ICE in ‘Operation Catch of the Day,’ targeting ‘worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens’ in the state

Federal agents keep protestors back from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:25 PM – Wednesday, January 21, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated “Operation Catch of the Day,” a large-scale immigration enforcement surge in Maine that has already led to dozens of arrests.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News, ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde confirmed that 50 arrests have been made so far, while noting that the agency is pursuing approximately 1,400 targets across the state.

Hyde emphasized that the operation prioritizes individuals with criminal records, stating that targets include those guilty of the “rape of a child, drug trafficking,” along with individuals who have committed “sexual assaults, simple assaults,” and those caught “driving while under the influence.”

“You name it, they’re on the target list,” Hyde added.

The enforcement actions proceeded despite Maine’s restrictive policies regarding law enforcement collaboration with ICE. Hyde noted that agents successfully carried out the arrests even while facing interference from left-wing “agitators” who have actively “impeded operations” on the ground.

The federal surge follows a sharp confrontation with local leadership.

Last week, Mayor Mark Dion (D-Portland) issued a statement expressing his “outrage” over the arrival of ICE personnel. Dion described the influx of federal officers as a disruptive force in the Portland community.

“Our community is anxious and fearful regarding the understanding that ICE is planning to send agents to Portland and Lewiston next week. We are a welcoming city. There is no evidence of unchecked criminal activity in our community requiring a disproportionate presence of federal agents. In that view, Portland rejects the need for the deployment of ICE agents into our neighborhoods,” he asserted. “While we respect the law, we challenge the need for a paramilitary approach to the enforcement of federal statutes. The consequence of law enforcement should not be chaos and violence, which only results in making Portland less safe.” “I urge our residents to look out for one another. Know your rights and have a plan of action if ICE stops you on the street, visits your home, or arrives at your business or place of employment. As a reminder, Portland Police does not cooperate with ICE and they do not participate in enforcing federal immigration law,” he continued. “The City Council and I stand, not apart, but with our lawfully admitted immigrant and refugee communities.”

Mayor David Morse (D-Westbrook) echoed these sentiments on Wednesday, releasing a social media statement that condemned the federal tactics used within his city.

“ICE has been actively conducting operations and detaining people in Westbrook yesterday and this morning. At least one peaceful US citizen observer from Westbrook was targeted for intimidation by a masked federal law enforcement officer this morning,” he wrote. “This is outrageous behavior from a federal authority, and I stand by our citizens’ rights to peacefully observe and/or protest.”

Additionally, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, chimed in with remarks of her own in relation to the ongoing operation.

“Governor [Janet] Mills and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Maine have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than protect law-abiding American citizens. We have launched ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the state. On the first day of operations, we arrested illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are no longer allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

