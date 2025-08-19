MAHA: RFK Jr. challenges Hegseth to pushup and pullup showdown, promoting a fit and active lifestyle

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and DOD Secretary Pete Hegseth – via Kennedy Jr.’s X account

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:12 PM – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenged Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to a spirited fitness showdown — with the Trump administration officials taking part in a pushup and pullup competition amid Kennedy’s push to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

The competition took place at the Pentagon Athletic Center, with a timed goal: 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under five minutes.

The event was dubbed the “Pete and Bobby challenge,” and the two men were also accompanied by six five-person teams that represented the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, and the Department of Defense.

Advertisement

“We had our big ‘Pete and Bobby challenge’ today, 50 pull-ups. 100 push-ups. You try to get under five minutes,” Kennedy stated at the facility, donning a T-shirt and blue jeans. Additionally, Hegseth has made it a key priority for the Defense Department to push service members to stay fit, telling the group: “We’ve talked about [how] we’re going to be fit, not fat; we’ve talked about how we’re going to be ready – it’s a real thing.”

The DoD secretary previously expressed frustration after a MilitaryTimes article cited a report that claimed over two-thirds of reserve troops were overweight, responding: “Completely unacceptable.”

“This is what happens when standards are IGNORED — and this is what we are changing. REAL fitness & weight standards are here. We will be FIT, not FAT,” Hegseth added.

A MilitaryTimes article referenced research from the American Security Project (ASP). The ASP’s study emphasized that with the increasing demands on the National Guard and reserves, personnel separated due to obesity and its related health issues are vital assets the Armed Forces cannot afford to lose. The report advocates for policy changes to address this issue and promote a healthier, more prepared reserve force.

In the video shared by Kennedy, Hegseth remarked that he managed to narrowly win the competition.

“We got close. I was about 5:25,” Hegseth stated during the video, before turning to 71-year-old Kennedy, giving him words of encouragement. “You were right behind me,” he added.

“President Trump inspired us to do this. This is the beginning of our tour, challenging Americans to get back in shape. Eat better, but also, you need to get out and exercise,” Kennedy said after the challenge.

Kennedy and Hegseth later challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to join in on the competition as well.

“Secretary Duffy, you’re invited to do the Pete and Bobby challenge. Can you do it in under five minutes? 50 pull-ups, 100 push-ups. What do you think?” Hegseth quipped in the video.

The fitness challenge follows the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test, as well as the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition for American schoolchildren by President Donald Trump. It was previously shuttered by former Democrat President Barack Obama.

Administration officials have maintained that Kennedy and Hegseth’s challenge is no media stunt, as it forms part of a broader campaign to highlight the importance of physical fitness and health, particularly in light of rising overweight rates in the military. Seeing two senior officials actively demonstrating fitness sends a powerful message, challenging the norms of modern sedentary culture.

Being inspired by viral campaigns like the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” the “Pete and Bobby” challenge is designed to go viral online—encouraging others to join, beginning with Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!