MAGA Super PAC accuses DeSantis of running a “shadow presidential campaign”

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Donald Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., filed a 15-page ethics complaint against Governor Ron DeSantis for conducting what they have called a “shadow presidential campaign.”

It has been widely expected that DeSantis (R-Fla.) will mount a 2024 presidential bid in coming months. According to sources, the MAGA super PAC asked the Florida Commission on Ethics to investigate DeSantis for violating Florida election laws.

The 15-page ethics complaint contained allegations regarding the Florida Governors’ shadow campaigning.

“Governor DeSantis knows, or should know, that his shadow presidential campaign is illegal under federal election law, Florida ethics laws prohibiting illegal gifts from political committees, and Florida ethics laws prohibiting illegal lobbying payments,” the ethics probe said.

The super PAC’s entire case has been placed on the ethics commission’s interpretation of Florida’s “resign-to-run” law. The law has required officeholders seeking a new office to resign from their current post if the time of service for the two offices overlap.

“[DeSantis has] abused his office and abdicated his official duties in favor of pursuing his national political interests,” the official complaint said.

It’s been reported that DeSantis appointed five of the nine members of the Florida ethics commission, including the commission chairman, Glenton Gilzean.

Up to this point, Ron DeSantis has brushed off questions regarding a possible 2024 run for president. Even though the Governor has not announced his intentions, it has not stopped Trump and his super PAC’s from launching a full-scale attack.

At a recent Trump rally in Iowa, the former president took the opportunity to try out some new nicknames for DeSantis including, “DeSanctis” and “DeSanctimonious.”

“Adding this to the list of frivolous and politically motivated attacks, it’s inappropriate to use state ethics for partisan purposes,” said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ communications director.

According to sources, DeSantis has planned to hold off on announcing his run for the White House until after the Florida Legislature ends its current session in May.

