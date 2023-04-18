MAGA Republican Bernie Moreno enters Ohio Senate race

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tuesday marked Republican Bernie Moreno’s second consecutive attempt for a Senate seat as he entered the fight to change Ohio’s Senate seat red in 2024.

The Senate nominee launched a campaign video, which he posted on Twitter, casting himself as an “outsider” and a conservative.

“When insiders lose, we win. I’m Bernie Moreno. I’m an outsider conservative running for Senate. Together, we’ll turn Washington inside out,” Moreno said. “We’re losing our country because corrupt and cowardly politicians from both parties sell us out.”

And Moreno also argued that “it takes new leaders who are willing to fight to save the America First values that we share.”

Moreno has gained former President Donald Trump’s support during the GOP Ohio Senate primary earlier this month, to which he described Moreno as a “highly respected businessman from the GREAT STATE of OHIO” who “would not be easy to beat.”

When running for the Senate in 2022, Moreno, a Colombian immigrant who entered the country legally with his family when he was five years old, made border security a high priority and paid a visit to the border between the United States and Mexico. He spent millions of his own funds on TV ads to try and enhance his first Senate candidacy, but in February of last year he ended his campaign after asking for and having a private meeting with former President Donald Trump.

In complementary fashion, in February, Moreno endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid and commended the former president.

“President Trump put us on a path to prosperity, but today, China’s buying our land, drugs pour through our borders while our tax dollars flow to foreign countries, and our jobs stream overseas,” Moreno said. “I’m doing this because I firmly believe career politicians have put us in a ditch and we need outsiders to fix this country.”

After state senator Matt Dolan, Moreno becomes the second well-known Republican in Ohio and the second GOP contender from the 2022 election to begin a 2024 Senate campaign. Moreno is set to square off against incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) next year in 2024.

