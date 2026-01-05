Maduro and his wife enter not guilty pleas in first U.S. courtroom appearance

(Photo via: DEA)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:20 PM – Monday, January 5, 2026

In a courtroom appearance on Monday, deposed Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and weapons charges, arguing his claimed “innocence” before a U.S. judge.

In New York, after being escorted by federal marshals, the captured 63-year-old leader appeared defiant during the proceedings — with both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleading not guilty.

Legal experts believe that the trial will be one of the most complex in recent history, as it involves classified intelligence, testimony from former high-ranking Venezuelan officials, and other evidence reportedly spanning over two decades.

The not guilty pleas follow the couple’s recent capture during a weekend military operation, Operation Absolute Resolve, initiated by the United States.

Maduro and his wife were reportedly taken by U.S. forces after the U.S. conducted a “large-scale strike” on the capital city of Caracas on Saturday. The Army’s Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, conducted the operation to take Maduro and the Venezuelan First Lady into custody.

After the military’s successful capture, President Donald Trump declared that the United States, which does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, is “in charge,” leading acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez to call for better “cooperation” with American officials.

Meanwhile, during the Monday arraignment, the ousted Venezuelan leader notably declared to the judge that he is “still the president of Venezuela,” projecting authority and demanding respect even while in restraints.

According to the unsealed indictment from the Southern District of New York, Maduro faces allegations related to:

Narco-terrorism conspiracy: Allegations of partnering with groups like the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and Tren de Aragua (TdA) to use cocaine as a weapon against the U.S.

Cocaine importation conspiracy: Specifically involving the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine.

Weapons offenses: Including the possession and use of machine guns and destructive devices in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Cilia, his wife, is accused in the indictment of participating in her husband’s criminal scheme. Prosecutors allege she played an active role in a cocaine importation conspiracy and related firearms offenses, accepted bribes from drug traffickers to broker meetings with Venezuelan officials, and helped facilitate cocaine shipments and protection arrangements.

When asked for his plea regarding the multi-year indictment, Maduro spoke clearly through an interpreter, declaring himself a “decent” man and asserting that the charges against him are false and politically motivated.

“I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I am a decent man,” Maduro said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has long maintained that Maduro is an illegitimate leader — a stance held since the Biden administration and now intensified under President Trump.

While the United Nations (UN) previously stopped short of an official “illegitimate” label, a 2024 UN panel of experts condemned Maduro’s re-election as a “farce” lacking any transparency.

According to federal prosecutors, Maduro heads a narco-terrorism conspiracy centered on the “Cartel of the Suns,” a corrupt network of military and political elites in Venezuela. The organization involves high-ranking officers and government officials who profit from drug trafficking, smuggling, and money laundering in coordination with criminal groups. The network takes its name from the sun insignia worn on the uniforms of Venezuelan generals.

The atmosphere in the Lower Manhattan courtroom on Monday was tense. Security was exceptionally tight, with a heavy presence of federal agents both inside and outside the building.

The judge indicated that Maduro would remain in U.S. custody due to flight risk concerns, and Maduro’s lawyers signaled that they intend to challenge the “legality” of his arrest and whether a U.S. court has jurisdiction — in light of questions about “sovereign immunity” for a foreign leader.

While Maduro initially appeared with court-appointed assistance to understand his rights, he has now retained attorney Barry Pollack, known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His wife will be represented by attorney Mark Donnelly.

The U.S.-led prosecution, meanwhile, reiterates that they have “mountains of evidence,” including recorded conversations and financial ledgers, that link Maduro directly to the trafficking operations.

After the UN reportedly reacted with “deep alarm” to the operation that led to his capture, at the request of Venezuela, and supported by countries like South Africa and Russia, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session on Monday morning — the same day Maduro appeared in court. During the session, U.S. Ambassador Michael Waltz defended the U.S.-led counter-narcotics operation as necessary for regional security.

UN officials, however, expressed worry that the capture could lead to a “power vacuum” or civil unrest within Venezuela, further complicating the country’s “existing humanitarian crisis.”

Nonetheless, the Trump administration described the situation as a successful military action to bring the Venezuelan narco-terrorist to justice, furthering the halt of illicit drugs trafficked from Venezuela to the United States. President Trump has also warned of potential further military action if the remaining Venezuelan government does not cooperate with American officials, while maintaining an ongoing oil embargo on sanctioned exports.

This past weekend, in response to the federal arrest, large street parties erupted among the Venezuelan diaspora, estimated at over 8 million people who fled the illegitimate socialist regime, with crowds waving flags and chanting “libertad” in cities like Miami’s Doral neighborhood, Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru and Madrid, Spain.

People could be seen waving flags and chanting “libertad!” (freedom), expressing relief in relation to Maduro’s removal and propping up the news as an end to years of economic collapse, repression and forced migration.

