Madonna hospitalized due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:03 PM – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Madonna has spent three days in the intensive care unit after contracting a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday, according to her management team.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” said her manager Guy Oseary on Wednesday. “A full recovery is expected.”

The infection she contracted and how long her recuperation is expected to take were not immediately disclosed.

According to Oseary, the Grammy Award-winning pop musician will have to cancel her upcoming tour, The Celebration Tour, which was set to commence on July 15th in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour was scheduled to take the 64-year-old singer to 84 locations across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom over a period of six months. The tour was touted as a four-decade retrospective of Madonna’s career.

