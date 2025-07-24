Macron announces France will officially recognize Palestine as a state: ‘We will achieve peace’

(Background) STOCK IMAGE. (OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) French President Emmanuel Macron talks to media. (Photo by Christian Mang/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:17 PM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France is officially set to recognize “the State of Palestine,” becoming the first G7 nation to do so.

Macron made the announcement on Thursday in an X post.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September. The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population. Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza,” Macron said. Advertisement “And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region. There is no alternative. The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is our responsibility — as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners — to prove that peace is possible. In light of the commitments made to me by the President of the Palestinian Authority, I have written to him to express my determination to move forward. Trust, clarity, and resolve. We will achieve peace,” he added.

146 of the 193 United Nations (UN) member states have officially recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, although France’s recognition is seen as significant — as it is the first G7 nation and member of the UN Security Council to do so.

The announcement comes as the United States has announced that it was exiting ceasefire talks, with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff explaining that Hamas has refused to engage in good-faith negotiations.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote on Thursday. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza,” Witkoff added.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also responded to the news coming out of France.

“We [Israel] strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel – not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.”

Additionally, Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin denounced the move as “a black stain on France’s history and a direct boost to terrorism.”

“The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel, and even President Macron’s declaration will not change that,” he added, while calling for Israel to annex Gaza and the West Bank in response to Macron’s post.

On the flip side, Hussein al‑Sheikh, deputy to President Mahmoud Abbas, the second president of Palestine and the Palestinian National Authority, praised the decision — saying it “reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self‑determination.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also similarly welcomed Macron’s statement as part of efforts to revive a peace process.

In addition, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris called France’s move “an important contribution towards implementing the two‑State solution.” Harris has long emphasized the “moral and legal rationale” behind recognizing Palestinian statehood. Harris has suggested that Ireland coordinates with Spain and Norway to press for collective recognition, and he has urged other European nations to join the effort.

