Luna To Meet With Bukele To Further Strengthen El Salvador-U.S. Partnership: ‘Unlike Sen. Van Hollen, Who Drank Margaritas With A Cartel Member’

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:00 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

As the Central American country becomes more involved in the Trump administration’s illegal immigration enforcement initiatives, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) says that she accepted an offer to meet with President Nayib Bukele next month.

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the first member of Congress to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported back to El Salvador and sent to the high-security CECOT jail, due to his designation as an MS-13 member by the Department of Justice, was blasted by Luna in a post on Tuesday.

“I am honored to accept a personal invitation to meet with President Bukele,” Luna said in her post on social platform X. “Unlike Senator Van Hollen, who drank margaritas with a cartel member, I’ll be focused on strengthening the partnership between our nations, advancing shared commitments to safety, freedom, and national pride as well as discussing our commitments to continuing to fight for human rights.

“I look forward to seeing you soon @nayibbukele,” the Florida Republican added.

The House lawmaker posted the invitation, which states that Luna and Bukele would meet on May 8th at the president’s home.

“Of course it’s a winning issue. Americans support enforcing the law. Common sense tells you this and polls confirm it. If Democrats want to talk about MS-13 gang members, we’re happy to oblige them,” a senior White House official told the press.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!